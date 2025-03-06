I wrote about this a bit when we first published Elizabeth Laura Nelson’s piece, “What’s the Opposite of Taking Someone’s Virginity?” a few weeks ago, but this essay first came about after I read Elizabeth’s recent Modern Love essay and adored it. I reached out to her hoping she might have more to say about Jeff, the best-friend-turned-lover she wrote about who (spoiler alert!) died shortly after they finally got together, and she did! I was in luck.

Unsurprisingly, I wasn’t the only one who took notice of Elizabeth’s Modern Love story — after publishing it, she scored not one, but two agents, and began to expand the piece into a larger manuscript that she’s working on now. I wanted to talk to her about all of these things: the Modern-Love-to-agent(s) pipeline, how her writing is going and more, and much to my delight, she agreed.

Enter our live conversation tomorrow, Friday, March 7, at 1 p.m. Eastern .

I encourage you to read Elizabeth’s wonderful essay if you haven’t already and then come join the chat — which is free and open to everyone — tomorrow. We will be taking questions from readers and fans at the end of the chat, so bring them if you’ve got ’em! Lastly — and this is important — Substack’s live-video feature is still fairly new, and for now it’s only available in the Substack app on mobile. Which means in order to attend the convo, you’ll have to download the app in advance. You’ll receive a notification with a link to join the chat tomorrow, once we’re live.

Here again is Elizabeth’s unpaywalled piece if you want to give it a read in advance of the live chat (and we definitely think you should!):

Thank you, as always, for your support, and we hope to see you tomorrow!