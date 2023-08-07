Photos courtesy Washington Post and FBI archives

Over here at Narratively, we looooove us a big, cinematic true story. Unusual characters, complicated relationships, heightened tension, unforeseen twists and edge-of-your-upholstered-seat cliffhangers — more, please! It's no surprise, then, that Hollywood has taken notice, and for the past several years we've been fortunate to work with leading partners from TV and film to adapt our most compelling stories for the screen.

Here, we've selected five Narratively stories that are undoubtedly epic in their written form, and have huge potential to take on a new life in a theater (or Roku!) near you.

1. The Man Who Got America High

He chartered the Rolling Stones while smuggling Pablo Escobar’s drugs on the side. After disappearing for decades, Alfred Dellentash finally shares his unbelievable life story.

2. How I Wrote Myself into a Real-life Romantic Comedy — That Turned into a Survivalist Thriller

As a filmmaker, one woman thought she could write the screenplay for her own love life. When she got lost in a hailstorm at 12,000 feet, searching for her ex, she realized she desperately needed a new ending.

3. The (Literally) Unbelievable Story of the Original Fake News Network

Once upon a time in Guatemala, the CIA hired a cocky American actor and two radio DJs to launch a revolution and oust a president. Their playbook is being used against the U.S. right now.

