Tony Vaccaro has been everywhere with his cameras – from the front lines of war to fashion’s runways. He’s dined with presidents and traveled with movie stars. Today, the 93-year-old Queens resident, who still uses old-fashioned film and develops in his own dark room, is focused on cementing his legacy and enjoying life as a grandfather.

“Every photo really tethers him to this world,” says his son, Frank Vaccaro. “Because when you talk to him now about past events, if he didn’t take a photo, he has no memory of it.”