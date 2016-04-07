For young Cuban musicians, graduating from Havana’s prestigious conservatory is a grand accomplishment. Unfortunately, it also usually means the end of their career, because few can afford to buy their own instruments and keep playing once they leave school. José Osvaldo, a talented young violinist who has practiced relentlessly since he was just four years old, was nearing that end when a nonprofit in New York and an exiled Cuban musician teamed up to ensure José could keep making music.