A Cuban Prodigy and the King of Instruments
A driven young protégé facing the end of his career, an exiled Cuban musician hungry to help, and one violin’s inspiring journey from Manhattan to Havana.
For young Cuban musicians, graduating from Havana’s prestigious conservatory is a grand accomplishment. Unfortunately, it also usually means the end of their career, because few can afford to buy their own instruments and keep playing once they leave school. José Osvaldo, a talented young violinist who has practiced relentlessly since he was just four years old, was nearing that end when a nonprofit in New York and an exiled Cuban musician teamed up to ensure José could keep making music.
