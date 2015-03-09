Illustrations by J. Longo

This past year, I told my mother, by text, that I would not be home for the holidays. She replied, “Whatever you wish.”

A couple of years prior, my family’s corpse lay strewn on the beach and I had spent a considerable amount of time since then trying to figure out the cause of death. Murder? Illness? Comorbidities? Drowning? Failure to thrive?

It happened on Florida’s Gulf Coast, where my sixty-seven-year-old mother lived alone. I had arrived for a weeklong stay and she asked me urgently whether I had told my brother I was planning to visit her. My brother lives in Hawaii. “Did you even tell him???” she asked with a hint of hysteria in her voice. “I’m pretty sure I mentioned it,” I said, which was true, but I also know that I hadn’t mentioned it recently. “Well, he didn’t know!” she said, trembling with a pretzeled-up rage. She felt that my failure to tell him was a deliberate unkindness to her and to him, but mostly to her. She anticipated that my brother — a…