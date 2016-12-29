Photos by Vincent Tullo

A pack of single women, dolled-up and mostly in their early thirties, fast approach a Manhattan bar called The Green Room on a chilly Saturday night, already warmed up from cocktail hour and eager to meet men. As they round the corner and near the entrance, they slow, suddenly unsure how to proceed. They huddle together and, as if out of instinct, fall back to let their leader through. Their bodies part like the Red Sea and Erin Davis, 31, emerges, and assumes her position before the women who have paid her to act as their “wing woman” for the evening.

Davis strides up to the bouncer in her black pumps and skinny jeans that cling to her sculpted calves. She puts on a flirtatious smile, like she tells her clients to do.

Her little leather jacket conceals, for now, her tanned, toned arms and a black one-shoulder top, a digression from her usual tangerines, magentas and hot pinks. Her blonde-highlighted hair has been blown straight, teased at the crown, and carefully…