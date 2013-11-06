Illustrations by Eric Rosner

Coming to New York City as a youth, I was dazzled by the excitement, chaos and historic significance of Manhattan. For the past twenty years, I have used illustration as a medium to recapture one of the city’s classic periods and present it to a new audience. With ink marker and digital enhancements, I seek to capture New York’s Gilded Age of the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, a stunning time period when the city’s collective imagination ran wild and magnificent structures soared to the sky.

The Puck Building