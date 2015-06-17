Photo courtesy Traipsing About

Dakota is the road angel of Keys to Freeze. From our first meeting at a bagel shop in Durango, Colorado through our arrival in San Francisco — the spiritual halfway point of our 9,000-mile unsupported cycling tour from Key West, Florida to Deadhorse, Alaska — he has been a savior in our times of need. Since meeting Dakota back in April we’ve been in his presence nine additional times in five different states. He has given us hope on the road and introduced us to a new concept of community.

He and his wife Chelsea (both chose to only disclose their first names in order to help separate their private, travel-happy lives with their professional ones) roll around in their Mercedes Sprinter van, which, in true DIY fashion, they customized to suit their traveling needs. The back half of the van has been gutted and then rebuilt into a bedroom and kitchen. Along the van’s left side is their pantry, refrigerator and trash can. On the van’s right side: their clothin…