Adam for the Win
Desperate to be liked by his fellow classmates, a geeky fourth grader with a distinctive brand of humor goes all-out-funny during a pivotal space quiz...but doesn't get the laughs he's looking for.
Illustration by Bailey Sharp
https://soundcloud.com/narratively/adam-wade-narratively This story was recorded in front of a live audience at a special Narratively storytelling event in Brooklyn, New York.
Live recordings produced and edited by Emon Hassan.
Hear more Tales from Startled Students, and listen to its sister collection Tales from Tenacious Teachers.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Narratively to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.