Photo courtesy Garrett McGrath

Patriarchs have a keen understanding of the traditions their families' are charged with upholding. When exploring my family's personal experience with Irish wakes, I decided to start with my grandfather. In my parents' backyard, I sat next to him at the outdoor table on the patio a few weeks ago.

"Grandpa, what is your experience with Irish wakes?" I asked.

"What?"

"Irish. Wakes." I yelled into his ear.

"Do you know about American wakes?" my grandfather deferred.

Phil Senior is a 93-year Bronx resident - he recently moved to Yonkers - and a World War II veteran of the African and European campaigns. He is bald - he has been for the past 24 years - and has large ears.

"No, what's that?" I told him.

"Back home, in Ireland, you would have a great party, you see. For the person leaving to go to America. You would have a wake because the person leaving would never come back."

The wake was necessary because immigrants, especially those from poorer regions, were illiter…