All parents have conflicted joys and sorrows about their children getting older, but for mothers like Mary, the main caregiver for her 16-year-old autistic son, Joel, that conflict is extra so. Given a lack of resources available to adults on the autism spectrum, the approach to adulthood is a worrisome time for many parents. In this animated short, “Mm-hmm,” Mary and Joel explore the question of how he’ll get on when she is gone.