And Now, Time for a Comic About Abortion Doulas
What does an abortion doula do? An illustrated explanation.
Illustrations by Mick Moran
In "A Doula for Every Birth—And Every Abortion," Lynette Chiu looks at a group of radical doulas who believe every pregnant woman deserves someone at her side. This comic appeared in The Doula Project's zine, DIY Doula: Self-Care for Before, During, and After Your Abortion. Mick's latest comic will appear in Comics for Choice, a project to support abortion access."
