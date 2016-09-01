Illustrations by Mick Moran

In "A Doula for Every Birth—And Every Abortion," Lynette Chiu looks at a group of radical doulas who believe every pregnant woman deserves someone at her side. This comic appeared in The Doula Project's zine, DIY Doula: Self-Care for Before, During, and After Your Abortion. Mick's latest comic will appear in Comics for Choice, a project to support abortion access."