Photos by Pearl Gabel

“Antonio the Italian Stallion” is a former Chippendales dancer who now performs at a strip club in Manhattan and at private parties. I observed Antonio (not his real name) over the course of several months, both at work—where the 41-year-old transforms into a cowboy, fireman and UPS delivery guy—and at his home in Ozone Park, Queens. There, amid his collection of fitness trophies, life-size cutouts of himself, and photo portraits of him with his wife—which have served as romance novel covers—Antonio opened up about his life and his work.