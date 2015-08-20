Photos & video by Valerian Mazataud

Most of the time, they live out nine-to-five routines as psychologists, accountants, mothers, hairdressers and kindergarten teachers. But on nights and weekends they become Bettie Rage, Cheerleader Melissa, Pink Flash Kira, Courtney Rush and Mistress Barbara. In arenas and dark church basements around the city, they put on their spandex costumes and climb into the ring. For a few minutes, they become merciless and violent fighters.