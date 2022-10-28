Behind the Scenes with a Narratively Illustrator
Illustrator Ryan Raphael gives us an inside look into his process when creating the art for the Narratively story Inside the Queer-Centric Frat That Dared to Question What a Frat Even Is.
Ever wonder how a visual artist works their magic to create something that will ultimately end up on the Narratively site? Ryan Raphael, who drew the amazing illustrations that were featured in Inside the Queer-Centric Frat That Dared to Question What a Frat Even Is took the time to show us, sketch by sketch, how he creates a work of art.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Narratively to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.