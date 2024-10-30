One of my favorite TV shows is Killing Eve, written by the brilliant Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Jodie Comer’s character, Villanelle, is one of the most fun villains I’ve ever seen portrayed on screen, and there’s one moment in Season 2 that I can never get out of my mind. It’s a group therapy scene where the therapist asks, “Does anyone else have anything they want to say?” Villanelle, pretending to be her arch-nemesis, Billie, responds: