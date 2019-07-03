Noah: Hey, it's Noah, just a quick heads up before we get started, this episode has a few swear words and descriptions of medical procedures that might not be suitable well for everyone. Use your discretion and thanks for listening.

Jonathan: I got a telephone call. It was my wife, so I stepped out. She told me that she thought she had broken her water and that she was going to the hospital and that this was it, to get to Chicago as quickly as possible.

Noah: Jonathan Arnold was in New York on a business trip when his wife, Stephanie went into labor.

Jonathan: I asked my wife to see whether like, if possible, hold off delivering until I get there.

Noah: And Jonathan ran down to the street, jumped in a cab and spend to the airport. This was the Arnold second pregnancy. The first had gone off without a hitch and Stephanie had delivered a beautiful, healthy baby girl, but this pregnancy had been different, because for most of it, Stephanie had been having these strange feelings.

Jonathan: Gn…