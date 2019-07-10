Noah: Hey everyone. It's Noah, a quick warning at the top that this story has some profanity and descriptions of sex that might not be suitable for everyone. So use your discretion and thanks for listening.

Mike: So I'm sitting across from her. And she's bringing up the fact that I'm attracted to her. She wants to go there. I'm tensing up. She's really thinking hard about what to do. I think in her heart of hearts, she knows that we're supposed to be together, as therapist and patient. She just stares at me and flips up her wrist and says, you know what? I'm telling you, you can have me. What do you want to do?

Noah: Let's start at the beginning. Mike Stahl grew up in Queens, New York, the oldest of four kids, three boys and a girl. His dad was an electrical worker. His mom was a teacher's aid. It was a working class family, a tough family. And Mike was the odd one out.

Mike: For me being this kind of sensitive flower, you know, it was such a male dominated household. I definitely think …