Illustration by Zoe van Dijk

On the night of April 1st, 2016, Silvon Simmons was shot three times by a police officer behind his home in Rochester, New York. The shooting didn’t make national news or inspire marches. There were no videos or eyewitnesses to tell the story of what happened in the dark of that backyard. It was Silvon’s word, versus the police’s. Believable is a podcast that explores how our stories define who we are. In each episode, we dive into a personal, eye-opening story where narratives conflict, and different perspectives about the truth collide. Listen to Believable below or on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can find the transcript for this episode here.