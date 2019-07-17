Noah: Hey, it's Noah. Just want to give you a quick warning that this story has some strong language and violence. So as always, use your discretion and thanks for listening.

Silvon: Well, like I say, it was a regular day, so, nobody was expecting what was going to happen to happen was a regular Friday, so, you know, we just enjoy the Friday night. We just got to celebrate it with a few beers and barbecue. Another friend came by, he just got off of work and we was going to grill. So we went to the store and then we came back home.

Come back home, regular. Back in the driveway, regular. And then boom, the nightmare happened. Somebody got a gun pointed at me. All of a sudden I take off, running for my life. I was running to my back door.

One shot hit me inside my head. I'm thinking now I know I just didn't get shot, and before the thought could happen that I just got shot, two more shots hit me. I ended up diving over a fence, which led to my backyard. Mmm. As I'm laying on the ground, I h…