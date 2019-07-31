Illustration by Zoe van Dijk

In episode 5 of Narratively's debut podcast, Believable, a family has their faith and worldview rocked after one of its members takes a trip to the rainforest. Believable is a podcast that explores how our stories define who we are. In each episode, we dive into a personal, eye-opening story where narratives conflict, and different perspectives about the truth collide. Listen to Believable below or on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can find the transcript for this episode here.