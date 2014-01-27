Rance Nix may be shorter in stature than the average student, but he never fails to stand out in a crowd. In his four years at the University of Georgia, Rance has not let his achondroplastic dwarfism stop him from becoming one of the most well-known and influential people on campus. Students and faculty alike instantly recognize him, whether from his popular YouTube videos, the events he’s hosted around town or simply taking classes with him. Whenever he has the chance, Rance uses his passion for entertaining to bring joy to everyone he meets.