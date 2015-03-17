Illustrations by Ellen Lindner

As the N train rolls to a stop at the platform, a friend tells me in a text message that her mother relapsed with alcohol again. I hit reply and type “Do you think she’ll try to get help this time?” and then, “But tell her to not go to AA!”

I delete the last part before hitting send. Just because it didn’t work for my mom doesn’t mean it won’t work for hers. Afterwards, I feel ugly and bitter. “Jesus fucking Christ,” I think to myself on the walk home from the station. “What kind of person tells the daughter of an alcoholic to stay away from AA?”