Illustrations by Cathryn Virginia

I had six days sober; Mark had 30-something. It was my first time around. He had been there before. We met one afternoon after a meeting outside Perry Street, an unassuming storefront-turned-12-step meeting space in New York City’s West Village. To me, Perry Street was a kind of church. Cocooned by the mint walls and blackout curtains faded purple by the sun, it had become the one place I felt safe to let myself be the alcoholic, unemployed, failed writer that I was. An addict is always looking for a solution, a quick fix — whether that be a shot that makes the next hour or so bearable, or a rehab center promising a whole new life. Driven by that desire, I filled my hours with 12-step meetings. I didn’t know that people called AA a cult, and that there were whole books and researchers who had dedicated their careers to debunking the program’s simple teachings. Like most addicts, I only trusted what worked and for me, that was 12-step. Bored and lonely,…