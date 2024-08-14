Collage by Yunuen Bonaparte

If you caught our special series back in June, The Art of Narrative Storytelling, you know the stories we collaborate on with Creative Nonfiction magazine are pretty fun and eye-opening. This one is no exception. We’ve got a call for pitches inspired by that subject so many of us love (or hate to love… or is it love to hate?!): matters of the heart. In their cutesy V-Day form, they are among the most common tattoo designs people ask for, they are the thing most songs are written about and when it comes to the vital organ from which so much of the above originates, well, there are looong, cut-throat waiting lists for new ones. So, where are we going with all this?

We want your best pitches around the heart and love: tales about unimaginable breakups and heartache, the epic lengths you’ve gone to for romance, stories about pig heart transplants in humans or a shocking tale of organ-donor bribery, betrayal and intrigue. More specifically — because we love BIG …