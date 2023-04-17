According to a report released late last year, Latinos, despite making up almost one-fifth of the U.S. population, continue to be underrepresented in the media. We would like to help change that by putting the spotlight on Latino/a/x stories that are extraordinary and deserve to be heard.

We’re looking for stories about LatinXcellence, people breaking ground across the board. A Latina mountain climber who broke an impossible climbing record; a grassroots organizer who saved his village from extinction; a Latinx advocate working tirelessly to improve conditions for the trans community in a conservative state. We want to hear your stories about people shaking things up — stories that have stopped you in your tracks and inspired you.