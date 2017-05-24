Photos by Daniel Krieger

Throughout May, National Bike Month, our People of Interest series is spotlighting New York cyclists who are breaking the mold and making a difference on two wheels.

On a spring morning in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood, Joe Sharkey fastens a Dean & DeLuca box to the bed of his cargo bike. Amid the commotion of all the diesel-spewing trucks and vans loading and unloading shipments on this industrial strip, Sharkey’s orange cargo bike stands out – tiny, silent, and completely carbon-neutral.

Today, he’s delivering catering for Dean & DeLuca, the gourmet grocery chain, on behalf of Doordash, an on-demand food delivery app. But Sharkey, an avowed anti-capitalist with an easy smile and a radio-ready voice, sees his part in this mission as much more important than the portobello sandwiches and artisan cheese platters currently filling his cargo bed.