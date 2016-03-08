Photos by Alice Proujansky

I’m a documentary photographer and the mother of two young children. When I gave birth in 2012, the sudden shift in identity that came with motherhood was both beautiful and frightening. I loved learning to swaddle, nurse and love my little baby, and felt so connected to him I almost couldn’t see him as a separate person. He was part of me: an extra arm, a constant thought. But I was afraid of my baby’s potential to consume me, and I struggled to maintain a separate self.