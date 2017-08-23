Courvosier Cox Knows He's a Superstar
Meet a teenage actor-singer-comedian with absolutely no doubt that his tumultuous adolescence will soon give way to Hollywood fame.
Fifteen-year-old Courvosier Cox is a self-proclaimed “triple threat” talent. Struggling to find his place during a complex adolescence, he undertakes a relentless quest to escape into the spotlight. Kelly Creedon’s short film, “In This World,” received numerous film festival prizes. In 2016, after the film was finished, Courvosier Cox was arrested for over three dozen theft-related charges.
