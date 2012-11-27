Illustration by Melissa Mendes

They squeezed their way to the middle of the car to stand directly in front of me. Within moments, they began arguing. I’ll be honest—I could only catch about every third word, what with their slurring and all, so I’ve cleaned up the conversation as best as possible.

Guy: Why are you following me? I told you to stay home.

Girl: I can go wherever I want. It’s a free country.

Guy: You better get off at the next stop. I’m not fucking kidding.

Girl: Oh. My. God. I’m going to be sick.

Me, suddenly extremely nervous she was about to unload all the munchies she ate on my new sweater: Uhm…

Guy, to me: No, she’s not. She’s just saying that to get out of it.

Girl: I am. I…am…going…sick.

Guy, shaking his head as if he and I are on the same page: She’s just fucking around. Stop fucking around! Girl, to the elderly Asian lady sitting next to me: Can you…? Quick as a bunny, the Asian lady grabbed her orange plastic bags and disappeared like magic. The girl sat next to me and r…