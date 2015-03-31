Cuba on the Cusp
In a land where nostalgia rules and time is said to stand still, one photographer looks beyond the classic cars and cigars, capturing a country whose future is now.
Photos by Theo Zierock
It might be hard to get butter on some days in Cuba. It might take weeks of patience to buy a new sound system or drinking glasses at an acceptable price. Goods are delivered in waves. Long waiting times for commodities and services are somehow part of being Cuban today. Yet there are many Cubans who don’t seem to mind.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Narratively to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.