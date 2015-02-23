David Worobec, twenty-six, manages and is sole performer in Portland’s Tophat Toy Theater. He performs musicals in his Maine home using miniature plastic figurines, reciting and singing each part from memory. His mom, Polly Plimpton, helps by creating the sets and hosting pre-show dinner. After dinner the guests move to the living room where they watch the performance; past shows have ranged from “Jekyll & Hyde” to "Little Shop of Horrors.” "Sweeney Todd" and “South Pacific.” Worobec realizes there may not be a future in toy theatre, yet he hopes to find a way to make a career out of it.