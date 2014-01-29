Photo courtesy the author
When my grandmother died, we didn’t have a funeral. She wasn’t religious, and anyway, by then most of her friends were already gone.
Instead, we gathered for a memorial at a non-denominational church across the road from my parents’ house. It was a house they’d chosen four years earlier for its in-law apartment — and in spite of its ’70s-era indoor pool.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Narratively to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.