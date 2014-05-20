Diary of a Craigslist Nightmare
When a pristine studio sublet seems too good to be true, a desperate New York renter descends into an infuriating web of secrets and lies.
Illustration by Vinnie Neuberg
I thought I'd finally found the perfect New York sublet apartment on Craigslist. Giddy with excitement, I laid down my deposit and waited to get the keys to my new temporary home.
Then things got weird.
* * *
Names have been changed to protect identities. The voice of "Peter" was performed by Ryan Catanese. The FedEx operator was performed by Quinn Greene.
Music Credits: Macon Tights, "Falling Falling Falling"; Macon Tights, "Machine Study"; Monta, "Disappointment"; Chris Zabriskie, "Air Hockey Saloon."
