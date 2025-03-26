As a storytelling publication, reading is naturally among our favorite things to do, but it’s not always a good time to read. Sometimes we’re driving or going for a walk, both activities that would make having our nose in a publication very challenging. For times like those, enter our podcast, Narratively Out Loud, on which we have a whollle backlog of audio stories to listen to.

We recommend starting with our most recent episode, a bells-and-whistles audio version of one of our latest features, “Our Therapist Gave My Wife and Me MDMA—and It Saved Our Marriage,” read by the author himself, Seth Lorinczi. Then, since it will surely leave you clamoring for more, head on over to Spotify (or your fave podcast player), to tune into many of our past — and soon future — episodes.

So … start here, and then keep it going by listening to stories about the first guy to break the internet, the sisterhood of sex and much, much more. (And make sure to follow the pod so you’re the first to know about future episodes!)

P.S. And if you’d still rather read than listen and you missed this treat of a story, here it is again: