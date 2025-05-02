Narratively

Lee Chinalai
2h

All honor to the pigs who have brains, are smart and have had no choice in the matter. I'm not saying I wouldn't make the same decision for a family member or myself, placing human needs over those of other animals, but at least acknowledge this, give mention and state appreciation for the sacrifice of the pigs.

2h

Thank you for an excellent article. I was reared in a physician’s home - my grandfather’s. He would be amazed by what can be done today.

I wish the anti-science people had not gotten to my father immediately before he died and convinced him to rescind his donation of his body. He was an interesting cancer case and a lot could have been learned.

I hope some day we can harvest our own stem cells and grow our own organs. I hate the thought of breeding a living being for the express purpose of harvesting its organs, though I would certainly do it to save my child. And it is what we do in farming them, isn’t it?

Thank you for the thought-provoking piece.

