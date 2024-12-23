End-of-year lists can sometimes feel overwhelming. You mean I’m supposed to look back at the best things I’ve written, the books I’ve loved the most, my top accomplishments, and then prescribe some kind of meaning to it all? This past January seems so far away! And if I’m lucky, there’s a lot to reflect on…

All this to say, this year I’m feeling a bit differently — at least when it comes to the stories our team at Narratively has worked on. When I put together the collection of longform features we’ve worked on this year to remind my colleagues which stories there were to choose from, I had to step back for a moment. We had created so many wonderful stories together! So many that didn’t even make the list that I adore, like the one about a writer obsessed with a writer obsessed with a writer by veteran reporter Jason Nark, or the piece on families living off the grid on a remote island in France by the brilliant Michelle Young — there are just so many gems. I love following writers down rabbit holes to interesting places, and helping them take ideas they’ve been thinking about for years and bringing them to life, and I’m so proud of all the instances in which we’ve done that this year, and of the excellent results.

On that note, a smattering of transportive stories to read on your plane ride, train trip, or subway commute this week… Enjoy and Happy Holidays from all of us at Narratively!

Story by Vinnie Rotondaro

“I’m a sucker for any story that a writer throws their entire heart and soul into, and this one is definitely that — and then some. Vinnie Rotondaro dove so far down the rabbit hole into the history of Pennsylvania coal country during the time when his grandfather worked as a “breaker boy” in the dangerous, under-regulated mines. What he found was not just an intensely colorful slice of history, but also an incredible story about a singular individual who risked everything for his community.”

—Brendan Spiegel, Co-Founder and Academy Director

“As always, Narratively stories stretched impressively from beat to beat this year, time period to time period. This is by far the longest piece I’ve worked on for Narratively, and as I poured over newspaper clippings from the 1910s and 1920s, I was impressed by how cohesively and immersively writer Vinnie Rotondaro threaded all the details together. Not only is this a great profile and story that should be widely read — it’s also an example of great reporting.”

—Karen Ng, Fact Checker

“This sprawling story about the life and death of Sam Lucchino, an Italian mobster turned special detective for his local U.S. police department, is eminently readable, both for its fascinating historical account of the coal boom in Pennsylvania at the turn of the 20th century, as well for its detailed narrative about the violent role the Italian mafia played in the explosive growth and ultimate bust of the coal-mining industry in the region. Meticulously researched and delivered in urgent, incisive prose, this piece is well worth lingering over on a cold winter’s day.”

—Rob Williams, Copy Editor

Story by Amy Bond

“I feel a strong connection to this story for many reasons, but a big one is that it came about in an untraditional way that demonstrates how effective Narratively can be at zeroing in on an extraordinary story and creating multiple paths for bringing that story into the world. I was introduced to the subject of this piece, Shawnee Delaney, via a Hollywood producer who basically told me, ‘You gotta meet this remarkable woman. There’s a story here, I’m just not sure what it is yet.’ Safe to say we found the story, as you’ll soon read, and we then conducted a live video conversation with Shawnee, and now we’re planning to develop her tale even further for the screen. Shawnee is brave, she’s singularly focused, she’s empathetic and she’s vulnerable. Just like our warriors should be.”

—Noah Rosenberg, Founder & CEO

Story by Hector Ortiz

“It’s so hard to choose just one! But this piece, in which the author looks back at some of the decisions he’s made and the trauma he’s experienced that led to his current incarceration, really left an impression. Hector is so open as he examines — with excruciating, heartbreaking detail — these choices, it’s hard to look up from the page while reading.”

—Jesse Sposato, Executive Editor

Story by Paul Brown

“From a narrative and human perspective, mass psychosis cases involving the extraterrestrial world are among the things that most intrigue me. People’s fear and curiosity about a potential close encounter of the third kind (to reference another classic) is a topic that always catches my attention, from the radio reading of H.G. Wells’s The War of the Worlds — which listeners mistook for an actual announcement of a Martian invasion — to conspiracy theories about Roswell and Area 51. One of the highlights of my 2024 was undoubtedly learning about the “greatest UFO hoax the world had ever seen” from Paul Brown’s story. It’s not every day that we get to learn about how elaborate, clever pranks like this one are carried out by the very people who created them.”

—Guia Cortassa, Editorial Assistant

Story by Kim Johnson

“Months after reading this reported piece, I remember the image of dogs protecting their neighbor’s sheep, protecting them from other dogs who’d started eating dogs, even though the dogs themselves were starving. I can’t stop thinking about the dogs, the goats, the sheep, the chickens, the pigs, the cows — and the communities that had come together in their darkest times — which is what I like the most about this story. It’s not just that things are dark and dire, but a blinking light sparkles when communities hold each other’s hands after something as catastrophic as a volcano eruption. In moments of descriptions when animals were suffering, I’d look away from my laptop, but this difficult-but-essential read was worth my discomfort. Who can forget the heroes in this story who went back to a danger zone to feed the animals they’d left behind? I recommend this story to everyone who has not read it. And brace yourself. Even from the first line, “Clyornique Durrant was doing the dishes when La Soufrière started rumbling like a low groan,” you take off on an epic, tension-filled ride. This is my favorite part about Narratively stories: You get to read true human stories the way you read a good novel, in anticipation — because the tension has been stretched throughout.”

—Banchiwosen Woldeyesus, Submissions Reader

Story by Rachel Parsons

“Weaving time, identity and queerness together through vignettes, Rachel’s memoir piece interrogates the complexities of the public versus private self in a way I haven’t read before. She answered more than the question of ‘Am I queer if my lover isn’t?’ — she examined her relationships and how they fit into the world she knew to provide a new narrative for herself. From one queer woman to another, this is the kind of nuance and care our stories need in order to really be heard.”

—Alexandra Rae, Submissions Reader

Story by Wylene Branton Wood

“I enjoyed reading about Wylene’s past growing up in Arkansas surrounded by a hostile environment, while also figuring how to navigate the world and come to terms with her identity. The imagery she used to describe the scenes of her past is what makes this story so special and engrossing.”

—Simone Caldwell, Editorial Intern