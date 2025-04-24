Emma Roberts and Karah Preiss. (Photo courtesy Belletrist)

You might have noticed we’ve been posting a lot about love lately. And you’ve probably seen that it’s because we’re in the midst of our Narratively x Belletrist True Romance Writing Prize right now. But have you seen that actor Emma Roberts — yes, that Emma Roberts! — and acclaimed producer Karah Preiss are going to be judging the contest, as part of a collab with their production company/book club, Belletrist?! Well, they are! And we couldn’t be more thrilled about it.

This is what Emma herself had to say about the contest: “I’m so excited to read your love stories, from the utterly bizarre to the sweetest meet-cutes. We can’t wait to see what kind of love you recount in words. Even the hardest kind or a triumphant victory is fair game for this very special contest we are lucky to be doing with our friends at Narratively. Leave no love story unturned.”

So, what are you waiting for? Head here to learn more about the prize, and then below to:

Submit a longform piece!

Submit a shortread!

We can’t wait to see what you’ve got to say about love!