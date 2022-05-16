Epic Love Stories

What does true love look like today? We’re seeking stories about finding love, losing love, re-finding love, re-losing it…you get the gist! These could be reported stories or first-person pieces. The most important thing is that your story has an in-depth narrative arc that traces the surprising and intriguing course of a one-of-a-kind modern romance. It could be a story about a couple who met 30 years ago and just rekindled the flame, or about two (or hey, more than two) people who came from starkly different backgrounds and were shocked to find out they fit together perfectly. Happy endings are not required as long as there’s plenty of romance, drama, humor, uplifting spirit and excitement along the way. We’re particularly interested in stories that have unfolded recently, as opposed to historical pieces, and we’re eager to swoon over the types of epic love stories we’ve never seen in a rom com (yet).