Illustration by Iris Yan

You may know Erica Garza from her top-performing Narratively story, “I’m Married. I’m a Woman. I’m Addicted to Porn.” Not only did Garza's story get a huge response when we first published it back in 2015, but it continues to draw thousands of views week after week, years later. Her story has so clearly impacted many people, so we sat down with her to find out what she’s up to now (spoiler: a lot—including her recently-released book, Getting Off).