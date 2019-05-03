As the birth of his first child drew near, Narratively founder Noah Rosenberg dove deep into his DNA, uncovering hidden histories, sepia-toned photo albums, and thrilling diary entries — all in the name of, well, finding the perfect name. Noah found just what he was after and was captivated by the story he unearthed. One particular relative from the 19th century left behind a beautiful saga of survival, love and loyalty, and woven throughout are threads of the very spirit and resilience that drive Noah and his family over a hundred years later.

Presented in partnership with 23andMe and Tribeca Studios, this project was produced by Narratively and launched at a special Tribeca Film Festival event in April 2019. Watch our other project in the Identity series here.