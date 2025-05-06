Meet the Male Sex Worker Upending the Nevada Brothel Scene
In remote northern Nevada, a truck-stop brothel advertises “Ladies 24 Hours.” Inside, one 49-year-old grandfather is betting there’s a market for a different kind of courtesan.
This past weekend, I had the honor of being on an editor’s panel at Open Secrets Live, a wonderfully inspiring all-day literary event hosted by OS founder Rachel Kramer Bussel. When I was asked to share a story I didn’t edit but that I admire, there was no other answer but Hallie Lieberman’s recent story about the only legal cis male sex worker in the U.S., edited by my colleague Brendan. My first thought when I read it prior to publication was, Wow, what a truly moving and unexpected story! My second: Damn, I wish I had worked on this piece! So, if you missed it the first time around or you aren’t yet a paying subscriber, we are making the story free for a week so you can enjoy it and see the kinds of in-depth, truly one-of-a-kind stories we publish all the time. With that, please read, share, post about and relish. And if you like what you read and feel so inclined, please consider supporting us by becoming a paid subscriber here. —Jesse Sposato, executive editor
There absolutely is a market for straight male sex workers. I ought to know. I like to sugar my side pieces when I can afford it