Secret Lives Meet the Male Sex Worker Upending the Nevada Brothel Scene Hallie Lieberman · Apr 25 Christopher Metzgar heard the bell ring and began scrambling. The sound meant customers had pushed the front door’s metal button to announce their arrival, starting the egg timer ticking. If he wanted work, he needed to bolt from his small room down three hallways to the entrance in three minutes, looking his very best. Metzgar, a 5-foot-6 Daniel Craig doppelganger, sat up from the bed, straightened his vest, and strode to line up next to the other sex workers at Bella’s Hacienda Ranch in Wells, Nevada.



The three male customers who had just arrived weren’t expecting to see him. The rural, one-story brothel in the tiny town of 1,244 people announces itself via a large neon sign that declares “Ladies 24 Hours,” catering to truck drivers motoring down I-80 and I-93 across northern Nevada. Read full story