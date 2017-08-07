Photos by Jason Todd Cooper

In a crowded casino conference room in Lincoln City, Oregon, two figures step onto a brightly lit stage. On the left is Will Dinwiddie, a gym owner and trainer with a stocky build, peppered beard and tattoos that sprinkle down his forearm like toile wallpaper. On the right is Isaac Saeidi, a brewery chef from Louisiana with shiny black hair and semi-rimless glasses. They approach a padded table displaying rectangular “NAPsport.com” stickers. With a nod to each other the two men position their right elbows on the tabletop and clasp hands.

A referee repositions the ball of fists so that it stands evenly between them. “Don’t move,” he tells them. “Don’t move!”

Cheers of encouragement erupt from the crowd of about a hundred, which includes the pair’s teammates, the Willamette Valley High Rollers. They’ve seen the two battle countless times at practice. But this is a sanctioned tournament.

“Get ready,” the ref calls. The opponents brace themselves. “Go!”

The sport of…