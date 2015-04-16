Photos by Dave Jordano

Houses of worship are typically large and open public spaces, but African-American storefront churches are by their very nature a more private way of practicing one’s faith. In contrast to churches serving larger congregations, these churches, which dot the South and West sides of Chicago — and other cities throughout the country — are more like tight-knit family circles. They occupy spaces that were once butcher shops, beauty salons, hardware stores and private homes, and often host services for just a handful of people.