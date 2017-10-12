Photos by Joe Carrotta

“Take a deep breath. On your exhale, I’m going to push the needle through.”

Cere Coichetti keeps his word, and Christina Barbato keeps her eyes shut. Next he attaches the shackles to the hooks in her back. Barbato glances up at Coichetti, and he smiles reassuringly. After she displays a clear sense of comfort, he pulls on the rope, and she rises into the air, held up only by the hooks in her back.