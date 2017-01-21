Photos by Lili Holzer-Glier

Just as integral to American tradition as the peaceful transition of power between Presidents, is the right to peaceably assemble and exercise the right to free speech. The Women’s March on Washington is a grassroots network of rallies marching for diversity in both color and cause. Join Narratively today as we cover this historic march with photographer Lili Holzer-Glier.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BPjESyNhhY6/?taken-by=narratively

https://www.instagram.com/p/BPi7Z5khfGY/?taken-by=narratively

https://www.instagram.com/p/BPi0IoShEzH/?taken-by=narratively

https://www.instagram.com/p/BPixg8QBo-P/?taken-by=narratively

https://www.instagram.com/p/BPiu4-LB8YR/?taken-by=narratively

https://www.instagram.com/p/BPirTSnBC-V/?taken-by=narratively

https://www.instagram.com/p/BPilnpChJDs/?taken-by=narratively

https://www.instagram.com/p/BPih8L7hgal/?taken-by=narratively

https://www.instagram.com/p/BPifqzNhSmr/?taken-by=narratively

https://www.instagram.com/p/BPieRvxBXhf/?taken-b…