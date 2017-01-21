Girls, Mothers and Grandmothers: "I Love My country and Want to Fight for It"
The Women's March is not the first march on Washington in history, and for many, it will most likely not be their last.
Photos by Lili Holzer-Glier
Just as integral to American tradition as the peaceful transition of power between Presidents, is the right to peaceably assemble and exercise the right to free speech. The Women’s March on Washington is a grassroots network of rallies marching for diversity in both color and cause. Join Narratively today as we cover this historic march with photographer Lili Holzer-Glier.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BPjESyNhhY6/?taken-by=narratively
https://www.instagram.com/p/BPi7Z5khfGY/?taken-by=narratively
https://www.instagram.com/p/BPi0IoShEzH/?taken-by=narratively
https://www.instagram.com/p/BPixg8QBo-P/?taken-by=narratively
https://www.instagram.com/p/BPiu4-LB8YR/?taken-by=narratively
https://www.instagram.com/p/BPirTSnBC-V/?taken-by=narratively
https://www.instagram.com/p/BPilnpChJDs/?taken-by=narratively
https://www.instagram.com/p/BPih8L7hgal/?taken-by=narratively
https://www.instagram.com/p/BPifqzNhSmr/?taken-by=narratively
https://www.instagram.com/p/BPieRvxBXhf/?taken-b…
