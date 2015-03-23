Illustrations by Leonardo Santana

When my mother bought me my childhood idol’s high school yearbook as a Christmas present, it never occurred to me that I’d ever have to explain myself.

Sure, I thought, this is a little creepy.

I also thought, Small private schools have much thinner yearbooks than large public schools.

And I thought, Other people’s yearbooks are actually kind of boring.

But I never thought, One day I will work with Dominique Moceanu, Olympic gymnast, and confess to her that I own her high school yearbook.