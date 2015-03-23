Going for the Gold with Dominique Moceanu
As a preteen, I couldn’t have been more obsessed with America’s pint-sized gymnast dream girl—which made for some awkward confessions when grown-up me ended up working with the former champ.
Illustrations by Leonardo Santana
When my mother bought me my childhood idol’s high school yearbook as a Christmas present, it never occurred to me that I’d ever have to explain myself.
Sure, I thought, this is a little creepy.
I also thought, Small private schools have much thinner yearbooks than large public schools.
And I thought, Other people’s yearbooks are actually kind of boring.
But I never thought, One day I will work with Dominique Moceanu, Olympic gymnast, and confess to her that I own her high school yearbook.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Narratively to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.