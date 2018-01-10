Their Own Government Killed Their Families. Now These Women Are Helping Each Other Survive.
You’ve heard about the thousands of Filipinos murdered in Duterte’s drug war. Here’s what’s happened to those left behind.
In the days after Sara’s husband and 19-year-old son were shot by police in what was labeled a buy-bust drug operation, Sara (whose name has been changed here for her safety) trembled at the sight of every police officer. She spent her days staring into nothing; she couldn’t sleep, she couldn’t eat, and there were times when she nearly lost her will to live.
