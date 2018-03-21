The Grieving Mom Fighting for a Healthcare System That Actually Works
Amy Vilela lost her daughter when she couldn’t afford the medical bills. When her Congressman told her he wouldn’t support universal healthcare, Amy said, “I’m running.”
WATCH: More fearless women on the campaign trail.
This is an excerpt from Knock Down the House. Back the film on Kickstarter.
