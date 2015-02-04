Photos by Jonathan Alpeyrie

Terry, a retired Air Force veteran and sixty-four-year-old divorcé, is taking his doll for a stroll in the courtyard behind the building where he rents a small apartment in Toledo, Ohio. He takes her out as often as he can, although her seventy-five-pound weight makes a wheelchair often necessary.

Terry’s family members and neighbors know about his affiliation with his doll, Feodora. They understand what she means to him, and for the most part have learned to accept it. “Only my elder daughter expressed an objection to the dolls,” says Terry. “Now when she, her husband, and the grandchildren come to visit, they just ignore her as though she were part of the furnishing, a statue or a work of art.”